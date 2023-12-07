LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

One of the culture’s most sought after brands is turning 10. To celebrate the milestone, Pyer Moss is hosting a “looting” event.

The Cut is reporting that the New York-based label is inviting their fans to celebrate a decade of excellence in a very unique way. On Tuesday (Dec. 5), their Instagram account posted a video announcing their first ever “Loot-Out.” In the clip a host asks, “Have you ever wanted to feel like a real-life criminal? This is your chance,” while different videos of various mall stores being looted by unknown individuals play in the background.

The Pyer Moss website further details the event saying, “The Loot-Out draws inspiration from the luxury industry’s global decline, the burgeoning dupe culture and the recent looting sprees across America.” Later on in the statement we learn how interested parties can participate. “Attendees will have the chance to grab as much as they can physically wear out the door with a time limit of either 1 or 5 minutes. The 1-minute experience is priced at $100 while the more extended 5-minute opportunity costs $300.”

The Pyer Moss Loot-Out is scheduled for Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 at a undisclosed location in New York City. Up for grabs are unreleased apparel, unreleased footwear, archival collaborations, runway samples, prototypes and various accessories. You can secure your entry here.

5 Finger Discounts: Pyer Moss To Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Looting Event was originally published on hiphopwired.com