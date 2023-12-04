Listen Live
Durham’s New Mayor Will Be Sworn In Tonight

Published on December 4, 2023

Former council member Leonardo Williams will officially be sworn in tonight as Durham’s new Mayor.

The public is invited to the swear-in ceremony and 7 p.m. which will be followed by a city council meeting.

The ceremony and meeting will take place at City Hall Council Chambers.

