Former council member Leonardo Williams will officially be sworn in tonight as Durham’s new Mayor.

The public is invited to the swear-in ceremony and 7 p.m. which will be followed by a city council meeting.

The ceremony and meeting will take place at City Hall Council Chambers.

Source ABC11

Durham’s New Mayor Will Be Sworn In Tonight was originally published on thelightnc.com