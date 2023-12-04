Former council member Leonardo Williams will officially be sworn in tonight as Durham’s new Mayor.
The public is invited to the swear-in ceremony and 7 p.m. which will be followed by a city council meeting.
The ceremony and meeting will take place at City Hall Council Chambers.
Source ABC11
Durham’s New Mayor Will Be Sworn In Tonight was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy
-
We Can't Go For That! Daryl Hall Files Restraining Order Against John Oates In Messy Legal Battle
-
Sean "Diddy" Combs To Temporarily Step Down as REVOLT Chairman
-
Cheryl Lynn Enjoys "Lovely" Royalties As "Encore" Gets A Resurgence On TikTok
-
SCORE! Tyreek Hill and Other Pro Athletes With Enough Kids To Start Their Own Teams
-
Bonnets & Politics: Cardi B Slams NYC Mayor Eric Adams & President Joe Biden, X Users React
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Special Prosecutor Wants Jussie Smollett To Return To Jail After Appeal Was Shot Down