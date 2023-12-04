Ashanti And Nelly Spark Pregnancy Rumors At The Black And White Gala

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Ashanti pregnant? Fans are speculating Ashanti and Nelly might be expecting a little one after a clip of him touching her stomach went viral.

Pregnancy rumors began swirling about Ashanti shortly after a viral video captured Nelly rubbing her stomach several times during the rapper’s 11th annual Black and White Ball Dec. 3.

In the short clip, the pair, who confirmed their romance in September, were spotted hugging and flirting on stage during the annual event. At one point during the show, the MC asked the crowd to shout, “Seal The Deal” at Nelly, who lit up with excitement as audience members cheered. The St. Louis rapper — real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. — rubbed Ashanti’s belly several times before he exited stage left with his beautiful lady.

Multiple videos shared to social media captured Nelly and Ashanti dancing and having a ball as they turnt up at the former’s star-studded Black and White Ball Sunday. Nelly, 49, wore a sleek satin tuxedo vest paired with black suit pants. Ashanti, 43, complemented her man’s look in a stunning floor length gown adorned with shiny gems. The “Foolish” singer showed off her toned legs and curves in the eye-catching number.

Held at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis, proceeds from this year’s Black and White Ball were donated to the Make A Wish foundation and allocated to scholarship programs at Harris Stowe State University, KSDK noted.

The baby speculation comes just one month after Ashanti surprised her boo Nelly with a shiny blue 1962 Impala convertible for his 49th birthday, which was reportedly his dream car. On Nov. 4, Nelly gushed about the epic birthday present on Instagram and one fan in the comment section begged for the “Country Grammar” artist to get Ashanti pregnant.

“I’m on it,” the rap star replied, adding a salute emoji.

Do you think the baby rumors are true? Tell us down in the comments section.

