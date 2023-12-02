DC Young Fly Opens Up About Grief After The Passing Of His Partner Ms. Jacky Oh

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

DC Young Fly is showing off his vulnerability after reflecting on how he approaches grief, specifically after the passing of his partner Ms. Jacky Oh.

In a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of Tamron Hall, the 31-year-old comedian reveals that he “scared himself” when reacting to the her tragic passing. According to an exclusive obtained by PEOPLE, the Wild N’ Out star explains that he had “been through so much loss” that he became “numb to death,” explaining that his first exposure to it happened when he was only 16 years old. “With my cousin, I was angry,” he explained “When my father died, I was at peace. When my best friend died, I was confused. Now, when my girl died, I’m shocked.”

The television personality went on to reflect on how the tragedy of Jacky Oh’s passing doesn’t just affect him, but it also affects his family, specifically the children he shares with his Wild N’ Out co-star, Nova, Nala, and Prince Nehemiah. “And who is this for? Who do I talk to? Because this not only affects me, it affects my children. They have [gone] through something that I ain’t even been through,” he confessed.

However, according to the television personality, his daughters Nova and Nala have somehow found peace in the situation and have been able to comfort their entire family through grief. He explains that his baby girls have received “the spirit” and have been able to share comforting words with him and other family members. “That’s the [Holy] Spirit letting me know that they’re on their way. They’re built for it, it’s gonna be hard but they’re built for it,” he shares with Hall in the sneak peek.

As previously reported, Wild ‘N Out star, Ms. Jacky Oh died on May 31. According to reports, the 32-year-old television personality was found deceased at her hotel following a cosmetic procedure.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with DC Young Fly and his family during this difficult time. DON’T MISS… Additional Details Emerge Regarding ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh’s Death

DC Young Fly Opens Up About Grief After The Passing Of His Partner Ms. Jacky Oh was originally published on hellobeautiful.com