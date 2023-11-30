Listen Live
Entertainment News

Diabetes Awareness Month: How To Travel Smart With Type 1 Diabetes

Published on November 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Diabetes Awareness Month appointment for a medical exam. Overhead shot of calendar featuring diabetes symbol, glucometer, needles, strips pack, stethoscope, healthy meal on a soft beige surface

Source: InspirationGP / Getty

November is Diabetes Awareness Month so it’s the perfect time to learn about all the different types of diabetes. Type 1, Type 2 and Gestational Diabetes which is diabetes while pregnant, are the more common types that we hear about but there are many misconceptions surrounding each of them.

5 Black Diabetics Talk Misconceptions Of Type 1 Diabetes, Symptoms, Dating With T1D, Pregnancy + More

I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2006 and have had my ups and downs living with this autoimmune disease so it’s always been great to connect with other Black type 1 diabetics. I am excited to bring together a few more of my T1D friends to talk about different topics throughout Diabetes Awareness month. Our fourth and final topic was Type 1 Diabetes and Travel.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

I had the pleasure of being joined on Instagram Live by ZHANÉ who is based in Switzerland. She shared her diagnosis journey which involved a few different countries. Her and I also share travel advice for other Type 1 Didabetes travelers plus so much more! Watch our full conversation below and watch all 4 discussions from this month in the links below as well.

Also See:

Heath Update: Understanding The Major Breakthroughs In Diabetes Treatments

Diabetes Awareness Month: Type 1 Diabetes & Advocacy

Diabetes Awareness Month: Type 1 Diabetes & Faith

Diabetes Awareness Month: The Risks & Benefits Of Type 1 Diabetes & Pregnancy

Diabetes Awareness Month: How To Travel Smart With Type 1 Diabetes  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close