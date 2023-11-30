Mark Cuban Has Sold His Primary Share in the Dallas Mavericks

According to sources, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has agreed to sell a majority ownership interest in his NBA team to the family of Miriam Adelson, the widow of GOP supporter and casino mogul Sheldon Adelson.
The Adelson and Dumont families have signed binding purchase agreements to acquire majority ownership of the Dallas Mavericks as well as the right to serve as Governor, according to a statement released by the NBA.
Patrick Dumont, Miriam Adelson’s son-in-law, is the president and chief operating officer of the family’s Las Vegas Sands corporation, one of the world’s most well-known hotel and gaming companies.
Although the terms of the sale were not disclosed, Cuban is worth at least 6.2 billion, according to Forbes.
Reportedly, the family’s intent is to close the deal by the end of the year, as reported by the NBA in a statement.
