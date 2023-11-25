Tia Mowry Shares Sweet Thanksgiving Photos With Children And Ex Cory Hardrict

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tia Mowry and her family had a wonderful Thanksgiving together, and the actress took to Instagram to share the sweet moments with her fans and followers.

On Friday, November 24, the “Sister, Sister” star took to the platform to share a couple of photos from her holiday, including those with her ex husband, Cory Hardrict as well as their son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5. The adorable family sat together around the dining table and were all smiles as they prepared to enjoy their family time together.

“we gon be alright ,” she sweetly captioned the photos.

Check out the family snapshots below.

The posts come as a surprise for many of Mowry’s followers, who have been following the actress post-divorce from Hardrict and throughout her healing journey. Although the two were more than likely just spending time together as a family due to the nature of the holiday, some followers wondered if the post was an announcement of reconciliation between the two. “Tell us……. Are you guys trying it again?? We await the good news. ,” one person wrote. “My nosy self wants to ask something ,” another added while third wrote. “Sometimes separation is what is needed. .”

Mowry initially filed for divorce from Hardrict in October 2022 after 14 years of marriage. She took to Instagram during that time to announce the split on Instagram.

Posting a photo of the former couple together, she wrote. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

Even though the actress didn’t respond to the comments asking about the former couple’s reconciliation, we’re happy to see that she’s enjoying family time with her loved ones during this special holiday!

