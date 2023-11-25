Teyana Taylor Confirms Divorce From Iman Shumpert: ‘Please Allow Myself & My Family Some Privacy’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s marriage is sadly coming to an end. The 32 year old singer officially confirmed the news on Friday, November 24, via a statement she shared on her Instagram Story.

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family & our privacy,” the post began. “I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc.”

She continued, “So everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see.”

Taylor ended the statement by asking for privacy for herself and her family, specifically her two daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla, 7, and Rue Rose, 3, whom she shares with the 33 year old former NBA player. “Please if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie & Rue like y’all have shown, please allow my self & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace,” she wrote before adding, “Love y’all.”

The statement comes shortly after the shocking news first broke that Taylor had privately filed for divorce from her husband of seven years. According to TMZ, the initial filing was made in January, even though the public just became aware of it this week.

Taylor initially confirmed that the couple had separated in September, which led many to speculate that a divorce might be on the horizon for the two. At the time of her initial statement, the “Gonna Love Me” singer also used Instagram to confirm the split, writing “In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while.”

She also used the statement to confirm that “infidelity ain’t one of the reasons for our departure” and that the duo remained “the best of friends” and were a great team when it came to parenting their daughters.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert initially met in 2011 at a party they both attended. They then dated for five years before secretly tying the knot in 2016.

While we’re all saddened to hear the news of the split of one of our favorite celebrity couples, we’re glad to see our girl taking control of the narrative and honoring her family.

Teyana Taylor Confirms Divorce From Iman Shumpert: ‘Please Allow Myself & My Family Some Privacy’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com