5 Mouth-Watering Thanksgiving Recipes From Your Favorite Social Media Chef

If Thanksgiving is your favorite holiday, chances are you’ve been salivating every time you open your phone to scroll through social media. Thanks to Tik Tok, Facebook, X, and Instagram, the Internet is robust with mouth-watering content and with the holiday inching closer, the algorithm is literally feeding us #foodporn. From a viral turkey recipe with over 8 million views on X to countless cooks sharing their recipes for beloved sides like macaroni and cheese, candied yams, and greens. Impress your guests with deserts like banana pudding and sweet potato pie from scratch, or specialty cocktails because the Internet has that too.

2023 Thanksgiving Turkey Recipe

Influencer @themoodyfoody, real name Toni Chapman, went viral with her delicious turkey recipe that has garnered over eight million views on X alone. Originally posted on Tik Tok, the 49-second clip has been saved over 400,000 times, meaning this is a go-to recipe for hundreds of thousands of home cooks. Beginning with a dry brine, Chapman, lets her turkey chill overnight. After taking it out of the fridge in the morning, she does not wash off the salt but adds a compound butter comprised of rosemary, sage, thyme, and oregano. Injecting your turkey as it cooks will ensure this bird stays moist. Full recipe, here.

Turkey Wings Recipe

Turkey wings that fall off the bone. Yes, please! Not everyone enjoys turkey but prefers the juiciness of turkey wings. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Sierra Gates, through her gourmet social media account Ghetto Girlz Eats and Ghetto Girlz Eat cookbook, Gates has dropped some tasty gems on fans.

Candied Yams Recipe

Fashion influencer Jai Nice has been slowly building her foodie empire releasing her own line of cookwear. While those may cost you, she’s sharing her 2023 Thanksgiving recipes for free.

Peel your sweet potatoes then chop them into discs. “Do not slice them to thick and do not slice them too thin,” she instructs in an Instagram clip. Form a single layer with your potatoes and gather your ingredients: vanilla extract, white and brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and slices of unsalted butter. Repeat. Cover and cook on medium low.

Collard Greens Recipe

Premadonna is also known for her cookware line and skills in the kitchen. The businesswoman and reality TV star dropped this easy collard greens recipe using a pressure cooker. Begin with chicken broth, and your choice of meat, preferably smoked turkey. Add your chopped greens into the pan or pressure cooker followed by optional green, red, and yellow peppers, onion. Season your greens. If it suits your tastebuds, put a twist on this recipe with tomato.

Macaroni And Cheese Recipe

Sorry turkey, macaroni, and cheese is the real star of Thanksgiving. And if you’re in charge of the mac and cheese for your family or Friendsgiving, you have big shoes to fill. Sierra Gates “Hattie Mac” recipe is the perfect instructional to leave your guests in awe of the beloved side.

Happy Eating!

