Cassie Files Disturbing Lawsuit Against Diddy

Cassie has accused hip-hop mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs of assault and rape in a disturning lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Nov. 16. The star, real name Casandra Ventura, dated the rapper and entrepreneur for over 10 years before they parted ways in 2018.

According to the lawsuit obtained by CNN, Cassie claimed Combs “lured” her into an “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” shortly after she met the New York native and signed to his iconic record label Bad Boy Records in 2005. The “Me and You” singer claimed that she was 19 when she met the music icon.

Throughout their romantic relationship, Cassie alleged that Combs “exerted his power and influence” to “control” her life, managing everything from her career opportunities and healthcare, USA Today noted.

At one point during their relationship, the mother of two alleged that the Ciroc ambassador forced her into having sex with multiple male prostitutes and filmed her “sexual encounters.” When she tried to end their relationship in 2018, the 37-year-old star claimed that Combs broke into her home and raped her, according to the suit.

Cassie claims that she struggled with drug and alcohol addiction due to Combs’ alleged abuse.

During their turbulent relationship, Cassie claims that the famed record exec pressured her into drinking “excessive alcohol” and using drugs, which led to a years-long battle with alcohol and substance abuse addiction.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” the R&B star said in a statement to CNN.

“With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

The Adults Survivors Act, established in 2022, gives victims of assault a one-year window to file a civil lawsuit against their abuser if they were over the age of 18 at the time of the incident. The window closes on Nov. 24. Former Arista A&R Vice President Drew Dixon recently used the law to file a sexual assault lawsuit against legendary music executive Antonio ‘L.A.’ Reid.

Cassie’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor told the New York Times that 37-year-old matriach spoke with Combs before filing her eye-brow raising lawsuit. “Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit,” Wigdor alleged. “She rejected his efforts.”

Combs has denied the claims.

Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, vehemently denied Cassie’s allegations. He claimed that the singer was “seeking a payday” from her “offensive and outrageous allegations.”

“For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail,” Brafman penned in a statement. “Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies.”

Aubrey O’Day and Dawn Richard showed support for Cassie

After Cassie’s bombshell lawsuit made headlines, a few stars took to social media to show support for the hitmaker. Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day wrote that she had been trying to tell people about Combs’ alleged abusive behavior “for years.”

“Prayers up for this queen @cassie,” she added.

On Nov. 16, Danity Kane alum Dawn Richard penned on X (formerly Twitter), “Praying for Cassie and her family, for peace and healing. You are beautiful and brave.”

