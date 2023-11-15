Keke Palmer Will Host ‘BET’s 2023 Soul Train Awards,’ And We Can’t Wait

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Keke Palmer has been named the next host of BET’s Soul Train Awards. And we can’t wait.

The multihyphenate bombshell will join the ranks of Deon Cole, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Erykah Badu, who have all hosted the Night of Soul. BET announced her selection, as well as the night’s show performers BJ The Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Muni Long, SWV, on November 15.

Keke Palmer is known to be in her bag – and about her business.

Keke is no stranger to hosting on the mic. She earned a 2023 Emmy nomination for hosting the reboot of NBC’s Password and recently launched her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer. And in 2021, the Nope actress hosted Vogue’s first official livestream of the 2021 Met Gala while looking fabulous.

Keke also has a long history with BET. Her first talk show, Just Keke, aired on the network in 2014 after the popular teen series 106 & Park. At age 20, Keke was the youngest talk show host on television, and she based the project on quotes and interaction on social media. Just Keke featured 20 episodes and celebrities like Karruche Tran, Shaun Ross, Kevin Hart, and Raven Symone.

Noting their relationship, BET gushed about their new host to the press, saying, “Keke Palmer is a globally recognized multihyphenate talent who embodies confidence and positivity and is one of the most engaging and lovable personalities working in entertainment today. We can’t wait to have her host the Soul Train Awards house party.”

Further, Keke is also a fashion slayer, current muse, and friend to celebrity favorite Sergio Hudson. We wonder if Keke will don his designs on stage.

Keke is booked, busy, and blessed

Keke’s new gig comes amid news reports of her receiving a temporary restraining order against ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson and fall-out from their relationship. Keke has also reportedly been granted temporary sole custody of her 8-month-old son, Leodis (Leo).

According to news reports, Keke filed paperwork outlining abuse from Darius. PEOPLE says Keke’s paperwork states, “Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”

The filing also reportedly includes “screenshots of what appears to be security footage of a male striking a female” inside a home. Keke has also accused her ex-boyfriend of abusing her multiple times throughout the relationship despite giving him “several chances.”

Keks has received an outpouring of support following news of the filings. Social media has also been abuzz with commentary. Everyone has something to say, from fans to some close to the child star, including Keke’s mother, Sharon Palmer, and Darius’ brother, Sarunas Jackson.

Despite it all, Keke is unbothered and continues to shine. See her at the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on November 26.

Keke remains booked, busy, and blessed.

