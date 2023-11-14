Red Lobster’s Shirley Caesar Commercial

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Red Lobster has taken the Queen of Gospel song to yet another level.

Pastor Shirley Caesar’s song “Hold My Mule” became a viral sensation “U Name It” some 6-7 years ago when it comes to family feasts. The Meme is still the anthem for Thanksgiving meals everywhere…. and now Red Lobster is adding their own version of it with their holiday meal kick off.

