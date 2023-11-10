Listen Live
Some Veterans Day Deals And Freebies

Published on November 10, 2023

Veterans Day

Source: Tonya Jameson / Tonya Jameson

Veterans Day will be observed on Saturday Nov. 11th and many are showing there appreciation for those who serve the US Military.  Here are a few places that Vet’s can go and enjoy a meal for a great deal or free:

 Chili’s  –  will give a free meal to veterans and active military members.

Applebee’s  –  will offer a free Veterans Day meal.

Red Robin  –  will offer a free Red’s Big Tavern Burgers and endless steak fries.

Bob Evans –  will offer a special menu for Vets and active duty military on Veterans Day

Golden Corral  –  will be hosting its 23rd Military Appreciation Night on Monday Nov 13th from 5 p.m. until close

Outback Steakhouse – will offer the Bloomin’ Onion appetizer for Vet with a purchase of an entree

Carrabba’s Italian Grill  –  will be serving up a choice of free appetizers or desserts for vets and active-duty service members on Veterans Day

Starbucks  –  free tall (12-ounce) hot or cold coffee drinks for veterans, military service members, and military spouses on Nov. 11.

Dunkin’–  will be giving out, you guessed it, free doughnuts this Saturday.

Krispy Kreme –  Vets can snag a free doughnut and small iced or hot coffee, no purchase necessary. The deal is only available for in-shop and drive-thru orders.

Wendy’s –  Military can get a free breakfast combo at Wendy’s from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11

 

 

