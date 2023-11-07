LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Did Lori Harvey and Damson Idris break up? The two added fuel to breakup rumors Monday night when they arrived separately at Odell Beckham Jr’s birthday party. This comes after fans noticed Lori Harvey and Damson Idris stopped following one another on social media and all photos of the couple have been scrubbed from both their social accounts. Neither Lori nor Damson have addressed the speculation.

Damson Idris rarely spoke about his and Lori’s relationship but he did open up to Rolling Stone about navigating his personal life in the public eye.

“I think my advice to anyone who walks down that path is to just keep it as regular and normal as possible and really, really connect to each other and not the outside forces around,” he said.

Lori Harvey And Damson Breakup

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have been dating for one year. The two made their relationship official around Lori Harvey’s birthday, in January 2023, when the Snowfall actor posted a card he penned to Lori on his Instastories with the caption, “Happy Birthday Nunu.” They were later spotted arriving together at her birthday party. Lori later shared a carousel of images including a photo of her perched on his lap. The duo then made their red carpet debut at the series finale premiere party of Snowfall season six.

A year before, Lori had ended her very public relationship with Michael B. Jordan. The two began dating in November 2020 and called it quits in June 2022.

Michael B. Jordan was spotted sharing a warm embrace with Lori’s stepfather Steve Harvey at a recent basketball game.

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Fuel Breakup Rumors After Arriving Separately To OBJ’s Birthday Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com