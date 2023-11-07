Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Throw Their Daughter A Disney-Inspired Birthday Party

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s daughter Kaavia James turns five today. And to celebrate, the celebrity couple threw her a posh party fit for a princess.

The couple shared pics of the event on Instagram, and we can feel the love for and excitement of their young Scorpio with each scroll. Keep reading for pictures and info from the event.

Family and friends joined the Wades for an epic Disney-style party over the weekend. The event was held at the Calamigos in Los Angeles and reportedly included face painting, cake cutting, and at least three performers. Disney princesses Belle, Tiana, and Ariel were in attendance.

Known to be a character, Kaavia matched her entertainment’s attire with at least three outfit changes. Shared pictures of the birthday girl show her dancing, singing, and posing in blue, mint, and yellow dresses.

She also proudly rocked a sash with her name written in cursive during the party. And we can’t get enough of the adorable birthday queen.

Dwyane and Gabrielle joined in the fun with their own royal costumes. Gabby, who also recently celebrated a birthday herself, shined in a gold halter-style gown with a wide skirt and a tiara headband. And Dwyane rocked a purple faux-velvet cape and crown.

Kaavia’s proud parents gushed about their daughter on Instagram on her special day. Gabrielle partially wrote, “I cannot believe she’s already 5?!?! She is pure light and love and brings so much joy to everyone she encounters. She loves to sing, dance, play Barbie’s and reaaaalllllly loves hanging with her best friends!! Sometimes she’s like a roast comedian and sometimes we find her praying quietly (Kaav LOVES the Lord ) She is truly 1 of 1 and the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Kaavia was born via surrogate in 2018. The couple decided to conceive their daughter via this process at the advice of doctors after Gabrielle experienced several miscarriages and physical struggles.

While Gabrielle was excited to be a mother, she’s been candid about personal doubts about motherhood and surrogacy. She wrote in “You Got Something Stronger,” “I will always wonder if Kaav would love me more if I had carried her. Would our bond be even tighter? I will never know what it would have been like to carry this rockstar inside me.”

We appreciate the 51-year-old’s vulnerability about birthing Kaavia. Surrogacy can be a taboo topic in the Black community and experiences like Gabrielle’s help many learn and talk more.

We do not doubt that Kaavia feels the love. See Kaavia’s birthday message to her Scorpio mother on her special day just a few days ago.

Happy Princess Birthday, Kaavia!

