Goldsboro Native Performance Ends For NBC’s “The Voice”

Goldsboro, NC native Caleb Sasser’s run on The Voice ended last night during the knockout round. Sasser performed Nick Jonas’ “Jealous” which earned favorable comments from the coaches but didn’t send him to the next round.

We are proud of Caleb and look forward to what’s next for him.

Here's more about Caleb from the Goldsboro Daily News

Sasser, 27, grew up singing at Word of Truth Christian Fellowship, formerly known as Eastern Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

“I grew up singing in church,” Sasser said. “I think I started singing at the age of four. My very first solo was “O How I Love Jesus.” I remember that moment very clearly. The congregation was standing and they were really receiving that song very well. From that moment I knew that I wanted to sing and have a career in music.”

Growing up in Wayne County, Sasser honed his musical talents at Rosewood Middle School and Wayne School of Engineering. He performed in the talent show at the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair, as well as with the honor choir during his time at Rosewood Middle School.

During his adolescence, Sasser began auditioning for singing competition television shows such as “The Voice,” “American Idol,” and “The X Factor.” While those auditions did not initially result in the opportunity Sasser had been hoping for, the adversity granted him the gift of perspective.

“I’ve been auditioning for “The Voice,” since my sophomore year of high school, in 2012 or 2013,” Sasser said. “The very first time I auditioned, me and my dad drove to Tennessee from Goldsboro. It was about a 12 or 13-hour drive. I didn’t make it far, and it was very discouraging. I was kind of falling into a loop, and I was wondering if I can do this and if I can sing.”

Sasser later attended UNC Pembroke where he received a degree in music business. During his time in college Sasser met his now girlfriend, Deandrea. After college, Sasser taught music at Dillard Middle School for three years, before he and Deandrea moved to Los Angeles to pursue music in 2021.

