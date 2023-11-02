LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

What do you think about it?

The highly anticipated new single from Karen Clark Sheard is here!!! “Send it Down” is my pick hit of the week and it is FIRE!

In collaboration with Karew Entertainment and Motown Gospel, gives an up-tempo, vintage, traditional gospel sound that only Karen Clark Sheard can bring.

Melissa’s Pick Hit – Karen Clark Sheard “Send It Down” was originally published on thelightnc.com