Pastor Mike Jr. just swept the 2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards with eight (8) wins making Stellar Awards history by winning “Artist Of the Year” for the 3rd time in a row!
PMJ will also be performing at NC A&T University’s Gospel Homecoming concert. The N.C. A&T State University Student Government Association, Student University Activities Board and Diamond Life Concerts have announced the 2023 Aggie Homecoming Gospel Show will come to Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
The concert will feature Erica Campbell and Travis Greene, special guest Pastor Mike Jr., and a special performance by the N.C. A&T Gospel Choir. The concert will mark Travis Greene’s only Greensboro concert on November 5th.
With four (4) number one radio hits, PMJ is set to get your audience on their feet and dancing to this feel good groove – WINDOWS!
Listen as Melissa Wade talks with Pastor Mike Jr. about his latest project, his success, the ministry, the homecoming and more….
WINDOWS
Pastor Mike Jr. Talks About Windows And NC A&T University Homecoming was originally published on thelightnc.com
