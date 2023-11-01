Why Is Phaedra Parks On Married To Medicine?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Bravo released a new teaser for Season 10 of Married To Medicine on October 30, and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks is front and center. From the looks of the video, the Georgia Peach has the prescription for drama, shade, and fabulousness.

While many fans of the Atlanta personality and the Married to Medicine franchise can’t wait for the season to start, others have questioned the validity of Phaedra on the show. The 49-year-old has been known to “shop around reality shows” with appearances on Real Housewives of Dubai and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip before settling on the Married to Medicine cast.

Further, with lesser-known connections to the medical field, some critics ask, “Why is Phaedra starring on the medical reality show?” In true reality TV queen fashion, Phaedra has no problem answering questions head-on. She spoke publicly in recent media interviews about her connections to the show and set the record straight.

Here’s what we learned.

Phaedra is certified as a ‘Reiki’ healer.

Phaedra is a newly-certified Reiki Master Level Two healer. Reiki is a term that refers to a form of energy healing based on vibration and auras of the body. According to Women’s Health, “Reiki is a Japanese word for Universal Life Force Energy, and it encourages physical, mental, and emotional healing, as well as spiritual growth.” Once popular during the “hippie” era, Reiki saw a rise in use following the height of the searches for natural remedies and cures to the coronavirus in 2020.

Level One training for Reiki includes practicing over oneself and immediate family. Level Two, which Phaedra recently touts, allows for treating the general public.

Phaedra is dating a doctor.

Previously married to entrepenuer Apollo Nida, Phaedra has moved on to a mystery man in medicine. He is currently known as Dr. O.

“I may not be married to medicine,” the Atlanta starlet says in the new Bravo trailer while donning a fabulous sheer sequins gown. “But I am dating a doctor. Dr. O that is my boyfriend. He is a pediatric cardiologist. So not only does he love children, but he also is healing my heart.”

While not much is known about her beau, we do know “there is a lot of interest in their relationship.” Phaedra also admitted in a recent interview with Blavity that the upcoming show will be a roller coaster of their relationship complete with “a lot of milestones” and full of “ups and downs.”

Married to Medicine cast reportedly asked Phaedra to join.

Rumors about Phaedra on the Bravo medical franchise have spread all year. In January 2023, Page Six reported that the cast “begged” her to participate.

Speaking about the Season 9 cast, an insider told Page Six, “They’re all really good friends with her and begging her, ‘Please, please come do the show.’ And she adores all of those women, so she is definitely considering this.”

Phaedra also touts her home city of Atlanta as being key to her decision to join the Married to Medicine cast. With active businesses in the city and two school-aged boys, Ayden 12, and Dylan, 9, she feels this was the best choice for her. And we are loving another opportunity to see her on screen.

Season 10 of Bravo’s Married to Medicine featuring Phaedra Parks premieres on November 5 at 9 p.m. ET. See the new trailer here.

