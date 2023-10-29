Matthew Perry has died, according to TMZ. He was 54 years old.
The actor, well known for his role as Chandler in the sitcom ‘Friends’, reportedly drowning. He was found in the jacuzzi of a Los-Angeles-area home on Saturday afternoon.
Perry previously opened up about struggles with alcohol and drug abuse. The exclusive interview was posted by ABC on October 29, 2022—almost exactly one year prior to his death.
Watch Below
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead After Suspected Drowning was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Richard Roundtree, Legendary Star of "Shaft," Dies at 81
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
‘Friends’ Actor Matthew Perry Dead at 54
-
Lupita Nyong’o Shares An Emotional Breakup Post On Instagram And We Feel Every Single Word
-
Nashville Police Chief’s Son On The Run After Allegedly Shooting Two Cops
-
Halle Bailey Didn’t Announce Her Pregnancy Despite Misplaced Glamour Quote
-
Is Halle Bailey’s Casual Look Giving Baby Bump?
-
DURHAM: Wrong-Way Driver Speeds Through Hillside High's Homecoming Parade