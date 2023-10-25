Kayla Nicole Says Talk Therapy Helped Her Get Over A Breakup, Creates ‘Feel Good’ Fitness Program

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

We haven’t heard the last – or best – of Kayla Nicole.

Kayla Nicole, former girlfriend to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, is back in the headlines. But this time, her story has nothing to do with the football star – or his evolving relationship with Taylor Swift.

Instead, Kayla is looking inward. And she hopes to inspire others with her personal journey.

The fitness influencer told PEOPLE that therapy has helped change her life. Kayla said speaking to someone about her feelings, thoughts, and behaviors was vital to her getting over a breakup in 2022. She calls it an “a-ha moment.”

The eye-opening experience with therapy is different for the 31-year-old, who admits to previously turning to the gym in times of mental struggle.

Kayla told the celebrity outlet, “I genuinely say this and mean this — I don’t like who I am when I don’t work out. I’m naturally an anxious person. I’ve had some bouts with depression, and honestly, my fitness world has saved my life on numerous occasions.”

Kayla’s dedication to wellness has helped her maintain her curves – which continue to be our body goals – and build a lucrative fitness influencer business venture. (Though the LA native also shared in the same interview she still doesn’t like that title).

Amid fame and growth, however, Kayla said she still struggled. And positive comments from fans and followers made this difficult time even more complicated.

The outside world related her thin appearance and weight loss with what – and who – they aspired to be. Inside, Kayla disagreed. “I’m posting content and people are like, ‘You look so good. Tell us your tricks. You look amazing.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m miserable. I’m miserable. I’m depressed. My abs were amazing, I had a six-pack. And it was like, ‘I had never felt so bad in my life.’”

So, Kayla turned to therapy. It worked.

Aiming to be both “mentally” and “physically” fit, she credits talk therapy for her mind and body transformation. She’s also incorporated learnings from therapy to her brand Tribe Therepe.

Kayla, who also recently wrote a letter to Black girls, says Tribe Therepe is “feel good fitness.” It focuses on the mental health component of working out and is a resource for those who cannot afford therapy. Read the full PEOPLE interview.

Kayla’s vulnerable co-sign of the importance of therapy is a timely one.

Historically, the Black community hasn’t reached out to or utilized mental health practitioners and resources for many reasons. But the more influencers, celebrities, friends, family members, and members of the girl chat talk about therapy and mental health, the more the dangerous cycle of refusing care and treatment can be broken.

We applaud Kayla Nicole’s resilience and candidness in telling her story and providing a resource for those dealing with mental health. We’ve also added added additional resources for those in need.

Because we don’t play about the uplift of Black women – from the inside out.

Bad B—-s Have Bad Days Too

In September 2022, Megan Thee Stallion launched a website dedicated to mental health awareness and resources. Known for publicly managing her mental health journey, Megan Thee Stallion shed light on the possible toll of society. “Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand,” Megan tweeted about the site in a conversation with reporter Shea Jordan Smith. The Hot Girl Coach also recently starred in “Check In On Your Friends,” a PSA aimed at improving mental health in young adults.

Therapy for Black Girls (TBG)

According to its site, TBG is “an online space dedicated to encouraging the mental wellness of Black women and girls.” The site includes a listing of therapists in your area, a relatable mental health blog, and information on “Sister Circles” and other types of support. It was launched in 2014 by Dr. Joy Harden Bradford. A licensed psychologist, Bradford, started the platform after watching Black Girls Rock. She told SheKnows, “The energy from just watching from my living room was palpable. I thought it would be really cool to be able to create something with that same kind of energy for Black women related to mental health.”

RELATED

Kayla Nicole Says Talk Therapy Helped Her Get Over A Breakup, Creates ‘Feel Good’ Fitness Program was originally published on hellobeautiful.com