Lululemon Launches It’s First Bodywear Collection, And It Fits Like Second Skin

Lululemon enters the shapewear chat with their first-ever bodywear collection, Wundermost. In the old days, women wore slips under their garments and hoped for the best. Today, we have shapewear that cinches the waist and pronounces a woman’s body by concealing rolls and extra body fat.

Lululemon knows a thing or two about comfortable clothing that accentuates curves. The Canadian Athleisure brand has spent the last 25 years elevating sportswear with innovative fabrics that boast comfort and sustainability. Now the brand is taking things to new heights with the launch of Wundermost, a bodywear collection designed with their softest fabric innovation ever, Ultra Soft Nulu.

The collection launched with nine silhouettes, including bodysuits, mock neck tops, cropped tops, turtlenecks, bralettes, and more in 14 colors. The pieces are designed to embrace your natural curves while allowing you to move comfortably throughout the day.

The Lululemon Pop-Up Shop

If you live in the New York City area, consider yourself lucky. The brand is hosting a pop-up shop, where the collection is available for purchase from now until Sunday, Oct. 22. Shoppers will be among the first to shop and style the new bodywear collection. The pop-up is located at 402 W Broadway, open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Fri – Sun and 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Mon – Thur. And if you’re not in the area, you can shop the Wundermost collection online and in select stores.

Finding great shape and body wear is important. Wundermost prioritizes soft material, breathability, and the freedom to move around comfortably – all key qualities for great body wear.

