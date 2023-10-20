Lupita Nyong’o Shares An Emotional Breakup Post On Instagram And We Feel Every Single Word

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Lupita Nyong’o appears to be going through a breakup, and she decided to share her pain with the world. Her post not only affirms the feelings so many of us have in (and out) of relationships, but it also allows us to own our emotions and express what we feel unapologetically. We are in awe of The Black Panther star’s vulnerability.

On October 19, Lupita took to Instagram with an emotional nine-slide post. The words mirrored what many know all too well. After acknowledging what fans may be managing in their lives and recognizing other “world” happenings, Lupita opened up.

And while Lupita didn’t owe anyone an explanation or current status of her love life, each slide speaks to our soul. Her words shined in resilience and courage.

The Oscar winner partly wrote, “At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust. I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

Lupita ended her multi-slide post with the hashtag: “#Breakup.”

Lupita’s post seems to confirm a split from her boyfriend, Selema Masekela. While we don’t know when the two started dating, we do know Selema noticed the 40-year-old melanin beauty in 2016. The two made their relationship Instagram official in December 2022.

In February 2023, Lupita posted an enduring video of her boyfriend taking out her hair. Posting in celebration of Valentine’s Day, the starlet captioned the post, “The focus, the determination, the awareness,” and finally, “the LOVE!!!” And the two publicly celebrated Selema’s birthday in August 2023.

Rumors, however, of their separation started to spread after outsiders noticed the two reportedly stopped following each other on social media. Further, this week, Lupita was spotted out and about with Dawson’s Creek heartthrob Joshua Jackson, who had his share of recent relationship headlines. Joshua is reportedly in the middle of a divorce from supermodel-actress Jodie Turner-Smith.

Lupita has remained silent on the viral pictures of her and Joshua. But, her recent emotional posts speak loud enough.

Fans, friends, and celebrities have jumped in Lupita’s comments offering love and support. Director Ava Duvernay posted, “We lift you up with love and sisterhood. Your miracles are all around you. Let us count them in confidence and in faith. xo.” Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans commented, “Trust God. He wants better for you. All lessons are blessings especially the painful ones. This too shall pass. Warmest of hugs. Be kind to you as you heal. I always say whenever i have a break up “lucky me, i get to love ME again. I missed you me”. Go love on you woman.”

See the nine-slide post below and share it with your girls in the group chat. Like Lupita said, it may help those going through heartbreak and pain. Thank you, Lupita, for your courage and openness.

