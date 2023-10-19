LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It’s a fashion sin to deliberately upstage a bride on her big day, but can this rule be applied to birthday outfits? According to a woman who recently experienced a fashion faux pas, it can.

A young lady accused her friend of fashionably overshadowing her on her birthday. In the post discovered on The Neighborhood Talk, the birthday girl posted a side-by-side picture of her in an orange bodycon dress featuring cutouts and a picture of her friend in a full black jumpsuit with sheer cutouts. The birthday honoree wore spiral curls to accent her look, while the friend donned long black hair to complete her outfit. She included a message with the pictures that read, “Please don’t take this the wrong way but I think you purposely tried to out dress me at my bday event. As a friend, that’s not okay,” she said.

Friends and Birthday Outfits

Followers offered their opinions in the comments, most saying that the birthday girl is out of line. “Birthday girl should’ve came harder. It’s not your friend’s responsibility to dim their light for you. Step ya cookies up boo,” commented one social media user. While another follower chimed in with, “Girl you should have dressed your ass off for your birthday.. leave that girl alone you can’t tell grown women how to show up to an event.. .”

Both ladies looked cute for the birthday event, which was the goal. No one can control people’s outfit choices; they can only control their attire. If the event isn’t themed, then it’s every woman for themselves. And with that said, always ensure you honor your style aesthetic and wear what looks and feels good. Someone will always outdress you, but no one else’s outfit will matter when you are confident about your style choice.

Friend Or Foe: Woman Accused Friend Of Intentionally Outdressing At Her Birthday Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com