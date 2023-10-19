Chrisean Rock Shows Off Her Bangin’ Post-Baby Body

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Chrisean Rock’s body is thriving after giving birth a few weeks ago.

We never thought we’d be so invested in Chrisean Rock, but the young new mom, who feels like a little sister, keeps us captivated with all the aspects of her family life. The current Zeus Baddies East star is showing off her postpartum body and sis looks good. But we really didn’t expect anything else from the former athlete.

Chrisean Rock gave birth to a baby boy on September 5 and flexed her flat stomach on the ‘gram in an itty bitty black triangle bikini with the caption, “Woke up pretty radio 107.5 played MR TAKE YA BIH … 2.3 mil in a Day thank you and it’s still trending on alll platforms.”

Chrisean is referring to her trendy new collab with rapper Lil Mabu. Chrisean showed off her tom-boy style rocking a graphic long-sleeve shirt and jeans in the George Buford-directed clip that has over 2 million views on Youtube.

Rock posted a photo in the studio with the popular Youtube sensation, which received thousands of comments on social media from followers who seemed to lust over her masculine-presenting energy. “Now in these outfits ya gotta tell me if you into girls cuz,” wrote Kiyomi Leslie.

Chrisean and the father of her child Blueface are no longer together, which we know because the “Bust Down” rapper is parading around social media with the mother of his first two children Jaidyn Alexis.

Since giving birth and breaking up with Blueface, Chrisean has been embracing motherhood and showing her growth as she navigates it all. From giving birth on live to christening Chrisean Jr. and starring on Baddies East, we’re looking forward to seeing Chrisean continuing to pursue her artistry and showing her star power.

