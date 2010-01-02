CLOSE
Health
H1N1 Made Headlines In 2009

Via: Wral.Com

The H1N1 flu dominated headlines in 2009 and became the No. 1 health story of the year as it quickly emerged as a global concern.

Complications from the H1N1 virus caused more than 75 deaths in the state. In January, H1N1 flu wasn’t on the radar. By April, severe cases spread from Mexico into mostly western states.

In June, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. At about the same time in North Carolina, the bug spread quickly through several schools and summer camps.

