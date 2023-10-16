Listen Live
Local

Fayetteville State 2023 Homecoming Schedule

Fayetteville State 2023 Homecoming Schedule

Published on October 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
WEN2022 Highlights

Source: Quan Vuitton / Quan Vuitton

Fayetteville State University alumni will be coming back to their alma mater to celebrate homecoming this week as the Broncos prepare to take on the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith University on Sat. Oct 21st.

Here’s the schedule for this weeks events:

Monday

50 Shades of Blue Midnight Cookout (FSU students only)

  • When: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
  • Where: Cook Quad at FSU
  • Admission: Free, but RSVP required.

Tuesday

Denim Day Party (FSU students only)

  • When: 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Where: Rudolph Jones Student Center Amphitheatre at FSU
  • Admission: Free, but RSVP required.

Meet The Greeks 2

Renaissance Fashion Show

Wednesday

DJ Wild Wednesday: Battle of the Classes

Bronco Stampede @ The Rooftop

Showtime at Seabrook (Hosted by Pretty Vee)

 

Thursday

Alumni and Student Professional Panel Discussion and Mixer (FSUNAA members and FSU students only)

  • When: 3 to 5 p.m.
  • Where: J.W. Seabrook Auditorium at FSU
  • Admission: Free

Wine-Down @ Dusk! Cocktail Party (21+)

The Hangout

Homecoming Coronation

The Start-Up Game Night

R&B Kickback: Homecoming Edition

  • When: 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
  • Where: Bruce’s Sportsbloc, 126 Person St.
  • Admission: Free until 11 p.m., then $5 for women and $10 for men

Friday

Golden Bronco Luncheon (Reunion Golden Broncos only)

  • When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
  • Where: Bronco Lounge at FSU’s Rudolph Jones Student Center
  • Admission: RSVP required

AMP Friday: Homecoming Yard Fest Edition

Hibachi Friday and FSU Cigar Experience

2079: Antoinne Duane Jones Art Exhibit and Book Signing

A Night with Miss Alumni and Awards

  • When: 7 to 9 p.m.
  • Where: J.W. Seabrook Auditorium at FSU
  • Admission: Free

The All-Black Party

All Black Gym Jam: The Ultimate Homegoing and NOHOE Repass

Maxwell: The Trilogy Show

  • When: 8 p.m.
  • Where: Crown Coliseum, 1960 Coliseum Drive
  • Admission: Tickets start at $56

71st Alumni and Friends Homecoming Afterparty

  • When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Where: The Stadium Event Center, 421 Maiden Lane
  • Admission: $10

All-White Party

A Dope A** Vibe

  • When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Where: The Diamond Venue, 328 Gillespie St.
  • Admission: Tickets start at $30

The Train Wreq

Bronco Homecoming Rodeo

Saturday

FSU Homecoming Parade

  • When: 9 a.m.
  • Where: Murchison Road
  • Admission: Free

2023 Reunion Class Luncheon and Photos

  • When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
  • Where: Rudolph Jones Student Center at FSU
  • Admission: Tickets start at $20

FSU Homecoming football game

  • When: 2 p.m.
  • Where: Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium at FSU
  • Admission: Ticket prices vary

Center Stage

  • When: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Where: Greek Plots area at FSU

Broncos Blast Fashion Show and Afterparty (21+)

The Euphoria Experience with DJ Cleve

The Return of the SmokeOWT

The Main Event

Never Fade: The Black Alumni Party

  • When: 10 p.m.
  • Where: The Stadium Event Center, 421 Maiden Lane
  • Admission: Ticket prices vary

Sunday, Oct. 22

Bronco Unity Fellowship

  • When: 9 to 10 a.m.
  • Where: Embassy Suites, 4760 Lake Valley Drive
  • Admission: Free

Campus Clean Up

  • When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Where: FSU campus (campus-wide)

Denim and White Exit Brunch

  • When: Noon to 6 p.m.
  • Where: The Stadium Event Center, 421 Maiden Lane
  • Admission: Ticket prices vary

1867 Brunch and Day Party

  • When: Noon to 6 p.m.
  • Where: CRU Lounge, 114 Gillespie St.
  • Admission: Ticket prices vary

Dayhem 6

  • When: 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Where: Phat Daddy’s, 3406 Raeford Road
  • Admission: Ticket prices vary

Remembering Vick’s @ S.T.A.M.P.E.D.E. Homecoming Wrap Up

  • When: 2 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Where: E.E. Smith High School, 1800 Seabrook Road
  • Admission: Free

Danny Rag and Friends Alumni Homecoming Comedy Show

  • When: 5 p.m.
  • Where: E.E. Smith High School, 1800 Seabrook Road
  • Admission: $26

FSU Alumni Gospel Choir Concert Annual Fundraiser

  • When: 5:30 p.m.
  • Where: Grace and Truth Church of God, 3811 Murchison Road
  • Admission: Free’

source: Fayetteville Observer

Fayetteville State 2023 Homecoming Schedule  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close