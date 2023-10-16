Fayetteville State 2023 Homecoming Schedule

Fayetteville State University alumni will be coming back to their alma mater to celebrate homecoming this week as the Broncos prepare to take on the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith University on Sat. Oct 21st.
Here’s the schedule for this weeks events:
Monday
50 Shades of Blue Midnight Cookout (FSU students only)
- When: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Where: Cook Quad at FSU
- Admission: Free, but RSVP required.
Tuesday
Denim Day Party (FSU students only)
- When: 2 to 5 p.m.
- Where: Rudolph Jones Student Center Amphitheatre at FSU
- Admission: Free, but RSVP required.
Meet The Greeks 2
- When: 7 p.m. to midnight
- Where: Uptown’s Chicken and Waffles, 1707 Owen Drive
- Admission: Free
Renaissance Fashion Show
- When: 8 to 10 p.m.
- Where: J.W. Seabrook Auditorium at FSU
- Admission: $5 FSU students/$7 general admission
Wednesday
DJ Wild Wednesday: Battle of the Classes
- When: Noon to 3 p.m.
- Where: The Café at FSU
- Admission: Free
Bronco Stampede @ The Rooftop
- When: 7 to 10 p.m.
- Where: Hay Street Kitchen, 229 Hay St.
- Admission: $20
Showtime at Seabrook (Hosted by Pretty Vee)
- When: 8 to 10 p.m.
- Where: Seabrook Auditorium at FSU
- Admission: $5 FSU students/$10 general admission
Thursday
Alumni and Student Professional Panel Discussion and Mixer (FSUNAA members and FSU students only)
- When: 3 to 5 p.m.
- Where: J.W. Seabrook Auditorium at FSU
- Admission: Free
Wine-Down @ Dusk! Cocktail Party (21+)
- When: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Where: J.W. Seabrook Auditorium at FSU
- Admission: $20 Advance tickets/$30 at the door. FSUNAA members free
The Hangout
- When: 7 p.m. to midnight
- Where: Uptown’s Chicken and Waffles, 1707 Owen Drive
- Admission: Free
Homecoming Coronation
- When: 7 to 10 p.m.
- Where: Capel Arena at FSU
- Admission: Free, but RSVP required
The Start-Up Game Night
- When: 7 p.m. to midnight
- Where: Phat Daddy’s, 3406 Raeford Road
- Admission: $25
R&B Kickback: Homecoming Edition
- When: 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Where: Bruce’s Sportsbloc, 126 Person St.
- Admission: Free until 11 p.m., then $5 for women and $10 for men
Friday
Golden Bronco Luncheon (Reunion Golden Broncos only)
- When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Bronco Lounge at FSU’s Rudolph Jones Student Center
- Admission: RSVP required
AMP Friday: Homecoming Yard Fest Edition
- When: Noon to 4 p.m.
- Where: Cook Quad at FSU
- Admission: Free
Hibachi Friday and FSU Cigar Experience
- When: 1 to 5 p.m.
- Where: Alpha Plot at FSU
- Cost: Preorder hibachi here. Preorder cigars here.
2079: Antoinne Duane Jones Art Exhibit and Book Signing
- When: 4 to 6 p.m.
- Where: The Arts Council, 301 Hay St.
- Admission: VIP Reception $75/ exhibit free to the public
A Night with Miss Alumni and Awards
- When: 7 to 9 p.m.
- Where: J.W. Seabrook Auditorium at FSU
- Admission: Free
The All-Black Party
- When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Where: The Livery Cigar Emporium, 147 Maxwell St.
- Admission: Tickets start at $15
All Black Gym Jam: The Ultimate Homegoing and NOHOE Repass
- When: 8 to 11 p.m.
- Where: Capel Arena at FSU
Maxwell: The Trilogy Show
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Crown Coliseum, 1960 Coliseum Drive
- Admission: Tickets start at $56
71st Alumni and Friends Homecoming Afterparty
- When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Where: The Stadium Event Center, 421 Maiden Lane
- Admission: $10
All-White Party
- When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Where: Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive
- Admission: $35 in advance and $40 at the door.
A Dope A** Vibe
- When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Where: The Diamond Venue, 328 Gillespie St.
- Admission: Tickets start at $30
The Train Wreq
- When: 10 p.m.
- Where: The Moose Event Center, 3740 Owen Drive
- Admission: Tickets start at $15
Bronco Homecoming Rodeo
- When: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Where: Anubis Hookah Lounge, 5391 Ramsey St.
Saturday
FSU Homecoming Parade
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: Murchison Road
- Admission: Free
2023 Reunion Class Luncheon and Photos
- When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Rudolph Jones Student Center at FSU
- Admission: Tickets start at $20
FSU Homecoming football game
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium at FSU
- Admission: Ticket prices vary
Center Stage
- When: 4 to 7 p.m.
- Where: Greek Plots area at FSU
Broncos Blast Fashion Show and Afterparty (21+)
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Embassy Suites, 4760 Lake Valley Drive
- Admission: $40 advance/ $45 at the door
The Euphoria Experience with DJ Cleve
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Crown Coliseum, 1960 Coliseum Drive
- Admission: $45 advance tickets/ $50 at the door
The Return of the SmokeOWT
- When: 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Where: Fayetteville Motorsports Park, 4408 Doc Bennett Road
- Admission: $26
The Main Event
- When: 10 p.m.
- Where: Club Halo, 1501 Skibo Road
- Admission: Ticket prices vary
Never Fade: The Black Alumni Party
- When: 10 p.m.
- Where: The Stadium Event Center, 421 Maiden Lane
- Admission: Ticket prices vary
Sunday, Oct. 22
Bronco Unity Fellowship
- When: 9 to 10 a.m.
- Where: Embassy Suites, 4760 Lake Valley Drive
- Admission: Free
Campus Clean Up
- When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: FSU campus (campus-wide)
Denim and White Exit Brunch
- When: Noon to 6 p.m.
- Where: The Stadium Event Center, 421 Maiden Lane
- Admission: Ticket prices vary
1867 Brunch and Day Party
- When: Noon to 6 p.m.
- Where: CRU Lounge, 114 Gillespie St.
- Admission: Ticket prices vary
Dayhem 6
- When: 1 to 5 p.m.
- Where: Phat Daddy’s, 3406 Raeford Road
- Admission: Ticket prices vary
Remembering Vick’s @ S.T.A.M.P.E.D.E. Homecoming Wrap Up
- When: 2 to 4:30 p.m.
- Where: E.E. Smith High School, 1800 Seabrook Road
- Admission: Free
Danny Rag and Friends Alumni Homecoming Comedy Show
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: E.E. Smith High School, 1800 Seabrook Road
- Admission: $26
FSU Alumni Gospel Choir Concert Annual Fundraiser
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Grace and Truth Church of God, 3811 Murchison Road
- Admission: Free’
