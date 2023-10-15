LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations might be in order for Sexxy Red as the rapper has seemingly announced she’s pregnant!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, October 14, the Pound Town rapper shared a photo set of herself donning a black, cut out top that seemingly showed off her growing baby bump. She also cradled her stomach with her hand to possibly confirm a potential pregnancy.

Born Janae Nierah Wherry, the 25-year-old star, who is set to kick off her first headlining tour in a few weeks, shared the jaw dropping posts while posing alongside SZA. She was also sure to share a few solo snaps on her IG Feed as well.

“Team boy or team girl?” Wherry captioned the photo set before tagging SZA, who was all smiles while pointing to the bump. Check out the photo dump below.

The rapper’s fans were certainly shocked to learn of the news but shared their well wishes in the Instagram comments. “CONGRATULATIONS,” wrote one fan while others chimed in on whether they were team boy or team girl. SZA also joined in, writing, “I’m allowed to pretend I don’t know the winning team or naw ” alluding to the fact that she might already know whether the rapper is expecting a son or daughter.

Sexxy Red exploded onto the hip hop scene with her hit single, Pound Town, and has since been on everybody’s radar as one of the best new rap artists to come out this year. The star has made so much noise in the last few months that she was recently nominated for Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. Although she lost the award to Ice Spice, she still had everyone in a frenzy with her performance of the popular song that same night.

RELATED

Congrats! Sexyy Red Seemingly Announces She’s Pregnant! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com