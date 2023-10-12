Cardi B Set Off The Fire Alarm With Her Sexy Red Birthday Dress

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hours after waking up to thousands of rose petals scattered across her luxurious home, Cardi B ended her bday (October 11) at Delilah for dinner with her husband Offset in a form-fitting red mesh dress that set off all the fire alarms.

Cardi looked nothing short of magnificent in a custom Candice Cuoco lace gown “with floral lace train, corset lace up back w/ Frederick’s Rising Star built-in bra customized for the,” as noted on Candice Cuoco’s Instagram page. Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi looked as good as she seemed to feel on her big day as she tip-toed from the West Hollywood hot spot with Offset by her side. The rapper, whose solo album drops this Friday, balanced orange Hermès boxes while watching his wife pose for paparazzi cameras.

Earlier in the day, Cardi gave fans a glimpse of Offset’s grand Cardi B bday gesture with a narrated IG clip. She woke up to a trail of rose petals guiding her to immaculate floral arrangements. Cardi can be heard saying, “So this is why you was rushing me to go downstairs and eat.”

Cardi was delightfully overwhelmed by Offet’s display of affection. She captioned the reels, “Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me. I love your skin,I love your face,I love your body, your ankles, I love your soul, I love your heart, I love your fart, I love your faith,I love your talent, I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo.”

It’s great to see Cardi staying positive after trending on X for all the wrong reasons thanks to a viral interview between Jason Lee and DJ Akademiks.

Last year, Cardi brought in her 30s with an over-the-top burlesque birthday bash.

