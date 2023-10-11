The Shirley Caesar Outreach Ministries is celebrating it’s 50th Annual Conference “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole,” Tuesday, October 10th thru Saturday, October 14th at the Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church, located at 3100 Sanderford Rd, Raleigh, North Carolina. Services will begin nightly at 7:30pm and are free and open to the public.
Schedule:
Tuesday: Jekalyn CarrWednesday: Tim Rogers & Leandria Johnson Thursday: Prophet Brian Carn Friday: Bishop SY Younger
The conference will climax Saturday, October 14th with a Celebration Birthday Banquet in honor of Pastor Shirley Caesar. Special guest will be Zacardi Cortez.
Be with Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church to celebrate the Iconic Queen of Gospel!
This is the Year of the Jubilee!!
All seats are FREE. For more information, call 919-683-1161 or 919-832-1800
Shirley Caesar’s Wilt Thou Be Made Whole Conference Schedule was originally published on thelightnc.com
