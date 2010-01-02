CLOSE
National
Negro Leagues Featured On 2010 Stamps

From Black America Web:

The Negro Leagues will be featured on upcoming 44-cent stamps as part of the postal service’s 2010 postage program, joining the likes of Nobel Prize winner Mother Teresa, Pulitzer Prize winner Bill Mauldin and Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn.

In June, stamps will be released honoring Negro Leagues baseball, which operated from 1920 to about 1960, drawing some of the most remarkable athletes ever to play the sport.

