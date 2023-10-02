Cardi B Understood The Mute Challenge Assignment While Attending The Final Leg Of The RWT

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s only fitting that Cardi B showed up in all her fabulousness at the final leg of the Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City. The “Jealousy” rapper was in full Beyhive mode as she donned a foil-colored frock, eagerly sang along to Bey’s bops, and even hit the mute challenge.

Beyoncé has caused quite a frenzy with her liberating worldwide summer tour, the most epic event of 2023. The icon is responsible for bringing together people from all walks of life through her metallic silver-themed shows filled with undeniable, illuminating energy. The “Cozy” singer’s invigorating performances and fierce fashions have made her RWT concerts the place to be. Even the celebrities have packed out the front row seats of her shows in all their chrome-fashioned glory.

Cardi B Hits The Mute Challenge

Cardi B stepped out to Bey’s last show of the RWT dressed in disco ball-colored attire as she and her entourage soaked up the magic that Beyoncé emits. She wore a form-fitting silver dress that came to her ankles, and she matched her garb with sparking jewels and voluminous hair.

While in the thick of the RWT electrifying atmosphere, the femcee even participated in the mute challenge during Beyoncé’s song “Energy.” When the mogul sings her line, “Look around, everybody on mute,” the crowd is expected to go silent until the Houston native directs them to scream/sing again. The challenge has been done on every leg of the store, and according to the internet streets, Houston is in the lead as the winner.

Last night, Cardi B seemed determined to make Kansas City the champion of the mute challenge. When the time came to go silent, the “Wap” lyricist recorded herself hushed and side-eyeing those who could not comply. After the challenge, the Bronx native returned to her excited mood and began singing and screaming along to the song’s lyrics.

Beyoncé’s tour has birthed so many epic moments that will forever live rent-free in our heads. While we are sad to see the RWT end, we are excited to relive the magic through her upcoming Renaissance Concert Film!

Renaissance energy forever!

DON’T MISS…

The Visuals: Beyoncé Announces Electric ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film

Cardi B Is A High-Fashion Queen During Paris Fashion Week

My Last-Minute Custom Metallic Denim Renaissance World Tour Look Cost Under $150

Cardi B Understood The Mute Challenge Assignment While Attending The Final Leg Of The RWT was originally published on hellobeautiful.com