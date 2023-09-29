Watch: ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Season 8 Trailer

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Your Sunday nights just got a little more scandalous as The Real Housewives of Potomac returns to Bravo. Premiering on November 5, the new season marks the eighth of the show highlighting high society in the Washington, D.C. area.

Bravo dropped a new trailer on September 28, giving fans a taste of what is upcoming. Spoiler Alert: There’s a new housewife in the mix. And she is coming in hot!

The new Real Housewives of Potomac teaser opens up, mimicking the beginning of a ’90s sitcom. Channeling Family Matters, Living Single, and The Cosby Show, the cinematography and screen script give nostalgia. The “name” of the sitcom is Potomac Proper.

The castmates are circled at the film’s beginning, toasting the new series. Ashley Darby leads the toast. “We are all Black women, and we are all going through our different things in our lives,” she says. “And we’re going to embrace that. We’re going to keep Potomac weird, OK?”

The following clips show the glamorous group attending a drag show, lounging at a rooftop pool, holding fabulous backyard soirées, and having shady, salacious exchanges. All Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 favorites are back, including Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Ashley Darby. And according to the teaser, Bravo watchers can expect mountains of tears, heated arguments, tense moments, relationship battles, and stand-out style from all housewives.

So, who is the new housewife on the “Capitol” block?

Nneka Ihim, whom the ladies call the “new Grande Dame of Potomac” in the teaser video, has officially entered the chat. According to Bravo, Nneka is a Nigerian American from Wisconsin. She lives in the Potomac with her husband, Dr. Ikenna Ihim, and is a practicing lawyer.

Nneka’s Bravo profile says she works as counsel for a tech company, has started a beverage company, and is working on a dating app. Nneka also seemingly comes from money. “My daddy is a rich b—h, and he made sure his daughter was a rich b—h, too,” she states emphatically in the teaser clips.

Learn more about Nneka and the returning stars of The Real Housewives of Potomac in the teaser below.

