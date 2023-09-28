Goldston Public Library Announces Programs and Events in October

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Goldston Public Library is excited to announce its events and programs during the month of October for the Chatham County community to enjoy. These events are free and open to the public.

Goldston Book Club

Every 2nd Monday of each month, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Individuals who are interested in joining a book club can stop by the Goldston Public Library on Monday October 9th at 2:00 p.m. For the month of October, the book club is reading The Book Thief by Markus Zusak. For more information about the Goldston and other Chatham County Book Clubs, visit the following link:

https://www.chathamcountync.gov/government/departments-programs-i-z/library/adult-services/book-clubs-book-club-kits

Goldston Homeschool Hangout

Every 2nd Monday of each month, 10:30 a.m. – noon.

Homeschool families are invited to join Goldston Public Library on Monday, October 9th for a session full of fun activities, idea sharing, and socializing with other fellow homeschoolers.

This event will take place in the E.M. Harris Jr. Conference Room. No registration is necessary.

Goldston “Seed Library”

Goldston Public Library is excited to announce its own Seed Library.

The Seed Library allows Chatham County residents to check out seeds and provides information and materials to help start a home garden. Residents can also donate seeds, make copies of gardening resources, and take recipe cards.

Seeds are available on a first-come first-served basis and are sorted into two categories: vegetables/herbs and flowers.

The Seed Library is made possible from the support of the Friends of the Goldston Public Library, N.C. Cooperative Extension-Chatham County Center, and the Chatham County Community.

Goldston Public Library is located at 9235 Pittsboro-Goldston Road, Goldston, NC 27252.For more information, please call the library at (919) 898-4522 or email goldston.library@chathamlibraries.org. Information about all Chatham County Library branches can be found at www.chathamlibraries.org.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark