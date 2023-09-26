LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

NCSU will honor one of the 1st members of its 1st national basketball team and three time All-American player.

The university is set to unveil a statue in honor of David Thompson outside Reynolds Coliseum on Wednesday, December 6 at the men’s basketball annual heritage game.

Source: ABC11.com

NC State To Honor David Thompson With Statue was originally published on thelightnc.com