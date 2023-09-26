Listen Live
Local

NC State To Honor David Thompson With Statue

Published on September 26, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

North Carolina State v Duke

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty


 

NCSU will honor one of the 1st members of its 1st national basketball team and three time All-American player.

The university is set to unveil a statue in honor of David Thompson outside Reynolds Coliseum on Wednesday, December 6 at the men’s basketball annual heritage game.

Source:  ABC11.com

 

 

NC State To Honor David Thompson With Statue  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close