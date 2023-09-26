NCSU will honor one of the 1st members of its 1st national basketball team and three time All-American player.
The university is set to unveil a statue in honor of David Thompson outside Reynolds Coliseum on Wednesday, December 6 at the men’s basketball annual heritage game.
Source: ABC11.com
NC State To Honor David Thompson With Statue was originally published on thelightnc.com
