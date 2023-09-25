WGA And Hollywood Studios Reach Preliminary Deal In Writer’s Strike

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

After five months, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Hollywood studios have reached a preliminary agreement to potentially end the strike that has rocked the entertainment industry.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (the group representing studios, streaming services, and production companies) and the WGA made a preliminary deal on Sunday. Once approved by the Guild’s board and members, the strike can end as soon as this week, helping an industry of people return to work.

WGA Strike – What we know

“WGA has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP,” the guild said in an email to members. “This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days.”

This strike was 8 days shy of becoming the longest in the Guild’s history. In 1988, members walked on for a whopping 154 days.

This is a great first-step to rebooting Hollywood, but there is more work to be done. Talks between the studios and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have not resumed, leaving crew members unemployed.

“SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency and solidarity on the picket lines,” the actors union said in a statement. “While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members.”

The statement said the guild continues "to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand." This is excellent progress for the entertainment industry. Five months is a long time to be out of work, and we hope this strike creates better work standards for writers, producers, actors, production staff, and more.

WGA And Hollywood Studios Reach Preliminary Deal In Writer’s Strike was originally published on hellobeautiful.com