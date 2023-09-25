Governor Roy Cooper will announce a timeline for Medicaid expansion at 1pm today.
This will open the door for Medicaid coverage for 600,000 low-income adults with more than 200,000 impacted in Wake County alone.
NC Medicaid Expansion Plan Announced Today
