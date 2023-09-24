LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Lori Harvey definitely knows how to pull a look together! The style queen was spotted on the scene over the weekend at Ferragamo’s spring 2024 show in Milan during the city’s Fashion Week and gave us fashion goals in a monochromatic look.

The model was decked out in red Ferragamo from head to toe, including a red turtleneck and red tailored slacks. she also wore a matching red trench coat that swept the floor and gave us the perfect oversized effect. To round out her monochrome slay, she sported a pair of bright red pumps.

To compliment her ensemble, Harvey accessorized with a white leather bag that featured silver hardware. She held the bag under her arm while posing for photos. She also wore a pair of large black sunglasses and diamond studs to give the look a pop.

The SKN by LH founder’s Milan Fashion Week slay comes on the heels of her absolutely killing it at New York Fashion Week earlier this month where she gave us look after look of absolute greatness.

One of our favorite looks was her ’90s inspired Chanel look that the socialite wore while attending the opening of Chanel’s Lucky Chance Diner in Brooklyn. The 26-year-old turned heads in this sheer, black, sleeveless jumpsuit from the brand that was fitted throughout. She paired the sequined, see-through look with black undergarments and left her effortless curves on full display in the ensemble’s silhouette.

The Yevrah swimwear CEO also added an array of pearls to the iconic look, stacking them around her neck that ended in a “CC” pendant. The long pearl accessories certainly gave us the ’90s feel that we love, but of course Harvey was able to give the look the perfect modern-day flair.

We can always count on Lori Harvey to give a fashion moment we love!

Lori Harvey Is The Queen Of Monochrome During Ferragamo’s Spring 2024 Fashion Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com