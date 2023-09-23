Natalia Bryant Makes Her Runway Debut During Milan Fashion Week

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Natalia Bryant has officially made her runway debut in one of the world’s biggest fashion cities – Milan, Italy!

The 20 year old hit the runway for her first official stint as a runway model over the weekend during Milan Fashion Week. This marks the University of Southern California student’s first time walking the runway since signing with IMG Models in 2021.

In an interview with Vogue, Bryant explained that she was “beyond excited” about making her runway debut. “It’s such an incredible opportunity and I’m so grateful to Donatella Versace and am honored that she has invited me to be a part of something so special,” she told the outlet.

For her first fashion week debut, Bryant walked for Versace’s Spring/Summer 2024 and looked as stunning as ever as she wore a black cap sleeve midi dress and metallic silver shoes. She paired the look with a matching black handbag and served face as she strutted down the catwalk.

The eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant was sure to credit her proud mother as someone who she could always lean on for support as she established her own path in the fashion world. “I can always go to my mom and get her honest opinion,” she told Vogue. “She keeps it real, and I know she always has my best interest at heart.”

Vanessa’s support for her daughter is evident from her recent Instagram posts, which are all in support of her baby girl. The proud mama took to the platform following the show to congratulate the college student for making her dreams come true.

“Natalia, I’m so proud of you! You did it mama!!!! I love you so much and I’m so happy for you @nataliabryant ! Bellísima! ,” she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her daughter’s big debut.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxgZNKbPjnN/

Congratulations to Natalia Bryant on her very first runway show!

