LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

North Carolina’s one-stop early voting period runs from Thursday, Sept. 21 until Saturday, Oct. 7.

Unlike on Election Day, early voting for the October 2023 municipal election is offered only at select sites:

Durham County:

North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road

NCCU – Turner Law Building, 640 Nelson St.

Durham County Main Library, 300 N Roxboro St.

South Regional Library, 4505 S Alston Ave.

East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Lane

Hours:

Monday-Friday polls are open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday polls are open from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. except for the last Saturday of early voting (Oct. 7) when the polls will remain open until 3 p.m.

Sunday polls are open from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Wake County

Herbert C. Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary

Wake County Board of Elections Office, 1200 N. New Hope Road., Raleigh

The Herbert C. Young Community Center hours run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Wake County Board of Elections Office is only open Monday through Friday from Sept. 21 – Oct. 6 from 8:30 a.m. until 5:15 p.m. It will then be open Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Click Here for other locations in NC

NOTE: New this year, voters will be expected to have a photo ID in order to vote. However, voters without a valid form of identification will not be turned away.

Early Voting Has Started Here’s Where To Go was originally published on thelightnc.com