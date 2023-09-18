Chuks Collins Returns To NYFW After Cancer Battle, Makes Waves With First Runway Show In Two Years

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Bronx-based designer Chuks Collins returned to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with a 53-look collection of must-have pieces for Spring and Summer 2024. The Sept. 12 show marked the first time Collins held an in-person runway show since 2021.

Collins dubbed it his “comeback collection.”

“I was dealing with cancer and just finished my chemo a couple of months ago,” Collins told HelloBeautiful when asked about his break from fashion. “But [I’m] much better and on my way to full recovery.”

Merging fashion, strength, and sustainability with fantasy and under-the-sea sexiness, the show was themed, “Marine Euphoria: A Harmonious Tribute to Oceanic Splendor.” Both a celebration and new emergence for the designer and brand, the aquatic theme definitely gave us modern “Little Mermaid” vibes. And now we’re all trying to be stylishly Ariel.

I was honored to attend and witness the designer’s return. After watching each garment go down Collins’ runway, I gagged over the craftmanship, color combinations, and diversity and uniqueness of the models’ looks.

Each model wore a version of wet, shiny makeup and glistening hair as if they just emerged from the ocean. Diverse models donned looks in a sea of colors, reminding us of fun times at the beach. Collins sent garments in varying shades of breezy bay blues, deep ocean purples, sunset oranges, bright greens, and turquoise.

Collins described the colorful collection as “a love story to the ocean and the human body.”

It’s The Turquoise Trench For Me

One of my favorite looks of the “012” runway combined a light blue corset-style bodice, down-to-the-floor structured dress, and a turquoise transparent trench-style jacket. The look can be worn together, as it was on the runway, or as separate pieces.

Rock the deep-sea colored coat with jeans or a cute mini skirt. Wear the body-hugging dress to a cocktail party to turn heads. Or make a statement donning the trench as a funky, see-through dress with colorful undergarments.

As “Sexy As The Sunset” Suit

Another outfit you need in your closet is an orange suit with beautiful hues reminiscent of a beach sunset. Chuk Collins’ new two-piece set consisted of short shorts to show off your legs and a blazer with custom details.

The fun lapels and slightly ballooned sleeves on the blazer perfectly jazz up your office attire as you “return to work. ” While you can wear the shorts with a fun top for date night or brunch with the girls.

Chuks Collins’ Gorgeous Green Bodycon

Next Spring and Summer, we’re all going to be outside. So, you’ll need a fabulous dress like Chuks Collins’ green ruched version in your closet. Highlighting the green found in ocean coral or plants of the sea, Collins’ body-conscious dress maxi-length gown will help you stand out.

The playful waist cut out and ruching gives you sexy details to flirt with while the color will dazzle on your melanin skin. Style the dress with orange, pink, or blue accessories for a trendy color-blocking moment.

From Ralph Lauren To His Self-Named Brand, Chuks Collins Celebrates Culture

Chuks Collins is a Nigerian-British designer who started as a custom designer for private clients, and later began producing seasonal couture and ready-to-wear collections for men and women in 2014. His fashion roots include working as a creative for renowned brands such as Guinness, Vice, and Ralph Lauren.

In developing his perspective and aesthetic, Collins’ designs pay tribute to individuals who live their lives free of societal norms, embracing creativity as their ultimate form of liberation.

“To me, clothing is a tool for expression, for connection, for protection. I design clothes for every woman, who aspires to embody and express their core, to connect with their tribe, and to wear armor along the way,” Collins told HB. “I want buyers to feel empowered and their best self in my clothes.”

Chuks Collins’ designs have been worn by Kerry Washington, Claudia Jordan, Trevor Jackson, and Terrance Nance. Sizes are available from XS to 3XL.

