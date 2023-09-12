Foxy 107.1-104.3
Listen Live
HomeLocal

Faithfully Speaking on Kids & Mental Health

| 09.12.23
Dismiss

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.


With kids going back to school they face so much along with their studies such as bullying, social media, race relations and more. These things can lead to anxiety, depression and suicide. A new study shows a rise in these things for our young people.

In this episode, we speak with Tamiya Dortch, an outpatient therapist at Upward Change Health Services in Durham, to talk about how we, as adults, can help our kids navigate through mental health challenges.

Faithfully Speaking on Kids & Mental Health  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close