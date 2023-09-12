Get The Look: The Melanin Overfloweth At Miss Circle’s NYFW Kickoff Party

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Fashion and beauty VIPs descended upon Miss Circle New York’s luxurious showroom in Soho for the bedazzled brand’s swanky NYFW kickoff soiree where we enjoyed cupcakes, drinks, sounds by DJ Erica Tedd, and the luster of fashion week.

As guests, we were gifted our choice of dress from the Miss Circle NYC collection, which proved to be a brilliant way to show off how Miss Circle designs fit an array of body shapes, sizes, and skin tones. Who knew the saying, “B*tch stole my look” could actually be a good thing?!

“We’re thrilled to once again host this event as we kick off New York Fashion Week,” said Miss Circle CEO Isabel Deng in a press release. “With our flagship store nestled in the heart of Soho, Miss Circle is deeply intertwined with the New York fashion scene. This evening is our way of celebrating this New York moment with our devoted fans and the local community.”

The melanin overfloweth at the event with Black women showing up and showing out in vibrant hues, fabulous feathers, and beat faces.

Shamika Sanders, Editorial Director of Style & Beauty

As a self-proclaimed glam goddess, I wanted to look as sparkly as the bubbly we sipped on all night. For my look, I chose Miss Circle’s The Glint Rose Gold Ruched Chiffon Long Maxi Dress ($169).

Because of my slim and top-heavy figure, I am always concerned with the fit of Internet purchases for big events. And with a second event to attend that night, I needed a look that fit both occasions. Since Miss Circle provided my birthday dress, I was familiar with their sizing and the quality of their garments.

I chose a size medium and it fit like a glove, accentuating the parts of my body I love the most (ruching is a Godsend). The dress had the perfect amount of stretch while providing a cinched waist thanks to the zipper that extends down to the back of the dress; with room for my triple-D boobies. The tieable straps added a sexy and unexpected layer to the dress. I felt like a golden statue as I stepped on the red carpet outside Miss Circle’s tall glass doors.

Marsha Badger, Sr. Editor

There’s something about rich melanin and the color orange so I chose the Marcia Orange Satin Strappy Halter Neck Dress ($169) for my NYFW kickoff look!

Any color really, but orange seems to radiate on brown skin, thus making my selection a no-brainer. The fit was perfect, and the bodice cinched me at the waist. I also loved that the dress had pockets!

