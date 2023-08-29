Is The ‘RHOA’ Cast Getting The Boot?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Could there be a Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) cast shake-up? News sources say yes, and it may happen sooner than we think.

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are abuzz with recent news that the show’s current cast may be out the door with a fresh set of housewives quickly to follow. First reported by Love B. Scott, the Bravo production team is responding to fan feedback regarding current members. Despite high ratings, fans seek something new.

According to B. Scott, the call to make the change started during the taping of the RHOA Season 15 reunion.

On Aug. 28, B. Scott reported, “A source close to production tells us that Bravo is beyond thrilled with the reception of the recently rebooted ‘Real Housewives of New York,’ so they’re fully onboard with production’s decision to recast ‘RHOA’….. Casting for fresh new peaches is already underway. We’re told production has quietly contacted managers and agents looking for new girls. There’s no interest in bringing back any old faces either.”

Sources have also reportedly spoken to Entertainment Tonight about the potential changes. With a slightly different timeline, ET reports that “before the [RHOA] women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward” and that “the cast is on edge about their future and has no idea where the network plans to go.”

B. Scott further reported that Bravo is concerned with fans’ comments that Season 15 has been the ‘worst’ of the show in a long time. Further, production staff have chosen to edit episodes to build better storylines and entertainment.

If the reporting on fan feedback is accurate – it is not surprising that Bravo producers may want a change. But while several news blogs and outlets point to a complete reboot, some say the news may be premature.

Page Six reported one of their sources saying, “Nothing official has been decided.” Show insiders have also told Page Six that outreach to new “Peaches” has been happening continuously for about two months. However, there will only be an overhaul if Bravo identifies new women.

One thing that remains consistent in all reporting is the seemingly negative feedback about the current season. And that’s hard to believe because the Real Housewives of Atlanta has always been “that girl.” .

Spilling the tea has been an RHOA staple, and throwing shade is what the Peaches do best. Not only does the show make us laugh, cry, and text our good girlfriends, but no matter how lavish the scene, there’s something about the ATL set of girlies we can always relate to.

The next few weeks – starting with the Season 15 reunion specials – will be interesting. What do you think about the current news? Is it time for fresh RHOA Peaches?

