Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s Kids Line ‘Proudly’ Adds Haircare Collection For Melanated Babies

Babies are delicate beings. Their entire existence needs to be handled carefully, including their precious manes. PROUDLY, the leading baby care brand formulated for melanin-rich skin, advocates for the well-being and inclusion of Black and Brown tots. And, they have now added a haircare line to further accommodate the enrichment of our melanated babies.

Taking care of a baby’s hair is a significant feat that can sometimes be challenging due to the lack of diverse products for children with curly patterns. I struggle with finding the right products to care for my one-year-old son’s hair due to limited haircare options for Black babies. I was delighted to learn that PROUDLY, co-founded by Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union out of a need for their daughter Kaavia’s hair, hopes to eliminate this issue with their new haircare line that aims to nourish, moisturize, and enhance his curly locks.

The famous brand is introducing four new clean, accessible, affordable hair formulas dedicated to caring for Black and Brown babies’ (ages 0-5) with natural textured curls and coils. The products focus on nutrifying the scalp, defining hair patterns, and improving manageability. The collection includes a softening shampoo that removes impurities while reviving the natural hair pattern and two types of conditioners: one for wavy curls and one for tighter coils. Each conditioner softens, hydrates, and defines your baby’s kinks. Lastly, the defining detangler makes your baby’s hair more manageable, locks in moisture, and feeds your baby’s scalp.

Black and Brown babies’ hair deserves special attention, and PROUDLY wants all crowns to feel healthy, nourished, and included.

The products are available on Proudly.com and will be available in Target and on Target.com on September 3rd.

