Wake County Board of Elections Hosts Same-Day Photo ID Event for Voters

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

With voters set to be asked to show a photo ID in this fall’s municipal elections, the Wake County Board of Elections is making it fast and convenient to get a photo voter ID. Staff are hosting a five-hour weekend event, inviting eligible voters to come to the election office where staff will check their voter status, take their photo and print a new voter ID card right there on the spot. The no-fee ID event will take place Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 1200 N. New Hope Rd. in Raleigh. The Board of Elections building is located conveniently off New Bern Ave., just off I-440.

“This is a new process for voters, so we wanted to offer those who can’t make it to our office during weekday business hours an opportunity to come on a Saturday,” said Wake County Elections Director Olivia McCall, whose team has already printed several dozen IDs for voters at their office. “We’re excited to help voters get ready for the upcoming election season and hope to see a lot of people take advantage of this event.”

Earlier this month, county boards of elections began issuing photo IDs to registered voters who do not already have an acceptable ID. While most voters will simply show their driver’s license to vote, others may choose to show other acceptable forms of ID (like a passport), or some may choose to get a voter photo ID. A full list of accepted voter IDs can be found at Voter ID | NCSBE.

Any registered Wake County voter can take advantage of this ID service during the Saturday event or during normal business hours at the Wake County Board of Elections office in Raleigh. No appointment is necessary and the process should only take a few minutes. Voters will need to provide their name, date of birth, and last four digits of their social security number on a request form.

Saturday’s event is only available to eligible voters who reside in Wake County. Any voter interested in obtaining a free photo ID for voting purposes must visit their county board of elections office or the DMV. Wake County residents may still register to vote or update their information at the event prior to getting a photo ID.

Wake County Elections staff are busy getting ready for the upcoming election season. At their recent board meeting this week, the Board unanimously approved precinct judge appointments to help ovesee the 212 precincts across the county. Board members remarked that Wake County is fortunate to have such strong bi-partisan volunteer participation in elections. Of the judges appointed, 256 were Democratic, 186 were Republican, and 179 were unaffiliated, with an incredible combined experience totaling 9,150 elections worked.

The upcoming October 10 and November 7 Municipal Elections are fast approaching. To view your voter information, upcoming deadlines, and options for voting, visit ReadyToVote.com.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark