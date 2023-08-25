Halle Bailey Shows Hair Versatility With Passion Twists

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Halle Bailey and her sister Chloe changed the game when they showed us how versatile locs can be. The sisters have worn locs for most of their lives, proving that you can do so much with the hairstyle if you have a great stylist and an imagination.

Earlier this week the Bailey sisters celebrated their latest collaboration with Victoria’s Secret, and they did it in style. Halle took to Instagram and shared a close up of her hair and makeup, which was nothing short of perfection.

The singer had her long locs styled in long passion twists that fell to her waistline. She rocked a soft glam look, with a pop of pink on the eyes and lips.

The sisters both donned chic all back looks. You can read more about the event here.

Chloe and Halle Bailey are hair chameleons

The Bailey sisters frequently alternate between their natural tresses and protective styles. They’ve worn lacefront wigs, braids, and even high ponytails. This week, Chloe posted an image of herself in a patent leather bubblegum pink leotard, pink sunglasses, and her hair pulled back in a high braided ponytail.

She’s also slayed in jumbo faux locs, and more recently loose curls.

Halle opts for more classic styles. To promote Angel, the singer posted a series of photos that summed up her hair moods. In the first image, her locs are up in a high-textured ponytail. The second slide shows The Little Mermaid actress wearing chunky braids that fell loosely over her shoulder.

The Bailey sisters have distinct styles that play out in their hair and wardrobe, both serving as inspiration for creating top-notch looks from head to toe. What do you think? Are you impressed with Chloe X Halle’s overall style?

