Victoria Monét is the first in-studio guest for all new Dominique Da Diva Show! With the two both being mommies to two young children, they relate on how they’re raising them and create a “Mommy Playlist.” Victoria also shares her excitement for her upcoming sold-out tour, her new album “Jaguar ll” coming out Friday August 25th and the success of her hit song ‘On My Mama’. Checkout the music video below…
Listen to The Dominique Da Diva Show Monday-Friday 3pm-7pm EST
Dominique Da Diva also test Victoria in a game of Questions For The Culture! See all of this plus more in the full interview below and make sure to follow @dominiquedadivashow on all socials.
Social Media Crowns Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” Video Of 2023!
On My Mama: Victoria Monét Announces Her First Ever Headlining Tour Ahead Of Her Album Release
Victoria Monét Talks ‘On My Mama’ Success, Upcoming Sold Out Tour, Songwriting Career Plus More! was originally published on kysdc.com
