TRIED IT: Achieve An Undetectable Hairline With Mayvenn’s HD Yaki Lace Front Wig

Mayvenn’s HD lace frontal wigs ($359) are budget-friendly and will give you an undetectable hairline like the girls you see on your Explore page. This year, for my birthday, I wanted some texture so I opted for Mayvenn’s HD Yaki Wig instead of my typical Brazilian or Indian textures. While Brazilian, Malaysian, Indian, or Peruvian hair has a more silky sheen and feel, yaki hair bears a resemblance to pressed or freshly relaxed natural hair.

It took me a few weeks to choose a final hairstyle, but once I honed in on my desired birthday dress, I knew exactly how I wanted my hair to look. With the 90s and Barbiecore trending, I chose a sleek half-up half-down style with two waterfall bangs in the front.

HD stands for high definition so the benefit of using HD lace frontal wigs vs regular wigs is, HD lace blends seamlessly with your skin to achieve a straight-from-the-scalp look. Lace frontal wigs differ from 360 lace wigs when it comes to cap construction. they consist of a 13×4 or 13×6 frontal piece sewn to a cap while 360-degree HD Lace wigs are all lace. Both 360 HD lace wigs and lace frontal wigs can be used to achieve my birthday look. So what’s the difference?

Breathability on the 360 Lace Wig is better since the cap is more open due to its lace structure. It is also slightly less bulky and can be cut to fit your head in the nape area. There is also a price difference. The HD lace frontal wig is less expensive but equally as worthy.

Wigs are also great protective styles.

Mayvenn’s Hair

Mayvenn wigs are great for beginners, experts, and professionals who are looking to spend a little bit more but still within a reasonable budget. Mayvenn’s HD Lace Frontal Wigs should be customized (knots bleached and plucked) to achieve a more flawless look, but most of their wigs come ready-to-wear.

Mayvenn hair has great shipping so you won’t be waiting too long for your wig to be delivered. Happy shopping.

