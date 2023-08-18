Four Durham Food Lions Handing Out Gift Cards Tomorrow

On Saturday, August 18th, four Durham Food Lion locations will be distributing $20 gift cards to assist residents who were affected by the power outages this week.
According to WNCN, the four stores will be handing out nearly $8000 to assist Durham residents in restocking their refrigerators and pantries after the storms and outages.
The first 100 customers will receive a $20 gift card, limit one per customer.
The four Food Lion stores distributing gift cards are:
- 2400 Holloway Street, Durham
- 3500 North Roxboro Street, Durham
- 4621 Hillsborough Road, Durham
- 2000 Chapel Hill Road, Durham
