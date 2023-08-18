Four Durham Food Lions Handing Out Gift Cards Tomorrow

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

On Saturday, August 18th, four Durham Food Lion locations will be distributing $20 gift cards to assist residents who were affected by the power outages this week.

According to WNCN, the four stores will be handing out nearly $8000 to assist Durham residents in restocking their refrigerators and pantries after the storms and outages.

The first 100 customers will receive a $20 gift card, limit one per customer. The four Food Lion stores distributing gift cards are: 2400 Holloway Street, Durham

3500 North Roxboro Street, Durham

4621 Hillsborough Road, Durham

2000 Chapel Hill Road, Durham

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark